Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $114.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.23.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $122.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after buying an additional 916,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 14.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 406,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.