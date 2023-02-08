Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been given a $130.00 price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 440,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 185,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

