PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
PMT stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.
