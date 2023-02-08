Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $152.70 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

