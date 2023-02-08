Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $95.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.