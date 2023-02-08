B. Riley Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $105.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

onsemi Price Performance

onsemi stock opened at $85.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

