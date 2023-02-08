JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $95.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TJX. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

