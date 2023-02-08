Truist Financial Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $74.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of TRU opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

