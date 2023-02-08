Viad (VVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:VVI opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Viad has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $603.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
