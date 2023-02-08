Viad (VVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad Price Performance

NYSE:VVI opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Viad has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $603.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Viad

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

