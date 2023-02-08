Barclays Increases Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $266.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $221.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
NYSE:UI opened at $282.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.83. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $350.63.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
