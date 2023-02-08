Barclays Increases Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $266.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $221.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $282.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.83. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $350.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

About Ubiquiti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 522.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 39.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.