Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $162.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $173.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 303.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

