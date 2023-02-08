Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.
Welltower Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
