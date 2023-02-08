V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $35.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Williams Trading lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. V.F. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.