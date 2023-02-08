V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $35.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Williams Trading lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.
VFC stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. V.F. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
