Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Warby Parker Stock Down 3.6 %

WRBY opened at $15.65 on Monday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $92,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,666,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,784,983.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.