Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

WRBY opened at $15.65 on Monday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $92,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,666,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,784,983.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

