DA Davidson Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $32.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $463.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.43. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $397.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,559.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,381 shares of company stock worth $322,788 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

