Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OTLK. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $325.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 27,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $35,582.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

