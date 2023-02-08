Citigroup Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $132.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average is $125.33.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

