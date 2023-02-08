Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Buy

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of PSNL opened at $4.17 on Monday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

