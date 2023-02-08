Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Buy

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.
Personalis Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of PSNL opened at $4.17 on Monday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
