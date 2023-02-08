Equity Residential (EQR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 30.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 281,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 493.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 201,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 167,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

