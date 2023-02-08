Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Raised to $96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $102.85 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,263. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.