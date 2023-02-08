Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $787.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $789.00 to $787.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.09.

Shares of REGN opened at $769.94 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $735.14 and a 200 day moving average of $700.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,297,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

