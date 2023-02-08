2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TWOU. StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

2U Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 2U by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

