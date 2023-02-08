Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,214,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,098,000 after purchasing an additional 310,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

