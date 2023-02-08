Genpact (G) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,423,797. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

