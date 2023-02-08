Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $756.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $769.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,297,001. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

