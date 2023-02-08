Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $756.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.09.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $769.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,297,001. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
