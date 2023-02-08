Brambles (BMBLF) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Brambles to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brambles and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Brambles alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A Brambles Competitors 738 3828 5964 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Brambles’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brambles has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brambles pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.1% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brambles is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

31.2% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Brambles Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles N/A N/A 9.20 Brambles Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,145.44

Brambles’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brambles. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Brambles

(Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment is composed of North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The Corporate segment refers to BXB Digital. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.