Contrasting Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and SunPower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $87.98 million 5.72 -$26.53 million ($0.28) -18.32 SunPower $1.32 billion 2.25 -$37.36 million $0.33 51.85

Profitability

Valens Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -32.19% -14.06% -12.48% SunPower 4.21% -0.82% -0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valens Semiconductor and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 SunPower 4 9 4 0 2.00

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.95%. SunPower has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.68%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than SunPower.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunPower beats Valens Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co. and Power Co. segments. The Dev Co. segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co. segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.