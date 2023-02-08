Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

