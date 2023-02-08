B. Riley Comments on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 433,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after buying an additional 310,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,576.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading

