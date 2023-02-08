DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $35.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

