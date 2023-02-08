SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.92 on Monday. SLM has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of SLM by 11.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 7.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 715,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 50,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,321,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

