SVB Securities Downgrades Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Market Perform

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $162.00. SVB Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $137.44 on Monday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.56. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,920 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.