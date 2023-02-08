Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $32.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.
Twist Bioscience Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $65.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
