Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $32.00

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $65.13.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.