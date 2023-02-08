Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $191.75 on Monday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.81, a PEG ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

