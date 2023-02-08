Axos Financial (AX) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Axos Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.07% 17.06% 1.62% Axos Financial Competitors 18.21% 8.26% 0.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million $240.72 million 11.79 Axos Financial Competitors $839.68 million $228.14 million 18.61

Analyst Recommendations

Axos Financial’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Axos Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial Competitors 241 1509 1205 53 2.36

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Axos Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.32, indicating that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axos Financial beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

