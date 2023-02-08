Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $248.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $220.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $270.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

