Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.92). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of TSHA opened at $1.16 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Read More
