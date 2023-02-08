Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.92). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 5.7 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.16 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.