Brokers Offer Predictions for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

THR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Shares of THR stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 161,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

