DA Davidson Weighs in on Wabash National Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,593. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

