Critical Contrast: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Tintri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.42 -$33.83 million ($1.51) -18.03 Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tintri has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LiveRamp and Tintri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.55%.

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tintri has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -17.92% -4.83% -3.89% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LiveRamp beats Tintri on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside its own data centers and can also connect to public cloud services. It offers products and services such as all-flash array, hybrid-flash array, management, analytics, scale, and software. The company was founded by Mark G. Gritter and Kieran J. Harty in June 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

