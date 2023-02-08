Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Target Price at $54.18

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

