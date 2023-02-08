StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

