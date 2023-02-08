Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWODF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.24) to GBX 115 ($1.38) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.17.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

