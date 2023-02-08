Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) & Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Financial Review

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A $27.66 16.79 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 2.02

Analyst Recommendations

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurich Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zurich Insurance Group and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 2 1 3 0 2.17

Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $500.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Zurich Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zurich Insurance Group is more favorable than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA.

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $19.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays an annual dividend of $10.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 60.7%. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Gjensidige Forsikring ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group ?s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure. The General Insurance Commercial segment provides general insurance products to the commercial, agriculture, and municipality markets. The General Insurance Denmark segment engages in the provision of general insurance products to the private, commercial, and municipal markets in Denmark. The General Insurance Sweden segment consists of motor, property, accident and health, and other insurance products. The General Insurance Baltics segment supplies general insurance products to the private and commercial markets in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The Pension segment includes defined contribution pensions and related risk for disability and death, private pension savings, and individual disability pensions.The Retail Bank segment operates Gjensidige Bank, which provides mortgages, car financing, unsecured lendi

