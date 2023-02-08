Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

