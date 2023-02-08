Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Target Price at $245.00

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day moving average is $232.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

