Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Western Digital Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Western Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn ($1.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($4.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Western Digital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of WDC opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.