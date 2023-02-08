Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $23.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.35 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $583.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.22 and its 200-day moving average is $550.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

