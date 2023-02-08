W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $8.81 Per Share

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.54. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $33.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.50 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $639.86.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $678.28 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $579.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

