Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

SKX opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.